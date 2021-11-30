The daily Covid report from the Balearic Health Ministry today reported the highest 24-hour spike in cases since 18 August, 328 in total compared to 331.

According to the report, there are 112 people in hospital of which 24 are in intensive care, with covid occupying 7% of the places, a rate still considered “low risk”.

The official number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remained at 1,024 people and the positivity rate of the diagnostic tests carried out yesterday was 7.48%.

In addition to those hospitalised, Primary Care is monitoring the evolution of 3,400 people with asymptomatic or mild symptoms, taking the total number of people with an active infection to 3,512, 40% more than a week ago.

The cumulative incidence in fourteen days is 254 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In Majorca it stood at 250, 189 in Ibiza, 424 in Minorca and 50 in Formentera.

Of the 328 new cases, 278 have been detected in Majorca, where 92 patients are hospitalised, 18 of them were in the ICU, and 2,612 are isolating at home or in a government Covid hotel.

In Minorca, where 34 new cases were reported, there were five people on hospital wards, five in intensive care and 405 cases under the supervision of Primary Care.

In Ibiza, 16 infections were, 10 were in hospital, one in ICU, and 378 patients were confined with mild symptoms.



In Formentera no new cases were reported and five residents were being cared for at home.

The 859,839 people who have already received the full vaccination schedule represent 83% of the population aged over 11.