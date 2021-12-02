The Balearic High Court gave their support to the Balearic government´s plan to demand the vaccine passport for entry into bars and restarants with a capacity of more than 50 people. The new regulation comes into force on Saturday.

The announcement this morning came as 345 new Covid cases were reported by the Baleartic Ministry for Health in the last 24 hours. This is one of the highest figures since August.

More to follow.