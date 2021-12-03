The Constitution Day Bank Holiday is just around the corner, but with the omicron variant of Covid-19 spreading fast, many countries have banned flights from South Africa and new restrictions are also being introduced.

Here’s you country by country guide:

United Kingdom

Fully vaccinated travellers must take a PCR test before the end of the second day of arrival and isolate until they receive a negative result. Antigen tests are not allowed.

All travellers to England must complete a Locator Form up to 48 hours before their flight, provide contact and travel information and submit the form on arrival. Controls are carried out at the border and any non-British citizen who refuses to comply with the regulations may be refused entry.

Failure to complete the Locator Form may also incur a fine of £100.

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated will be required to take at least three PCRs in the first 8 days of arrival in England and be forced to quarantine for 10 days.

Portugal

Portugal has declared a state of calamity and established rules according to the route of entry into the country which are in place from December 1 to January 9, 2022.

By air and by sea, including Island territories, a negative PCR result from within 72 hours of travel or an antigen test within 48 hours of travel is mandatory, whether travellers have a Covid ertificate or not and regardless of the point of origin of the flight or nationality of the passenger.

By land, an EU Covid Digital Certificate for vaccination, diagnosis or recovery is mandatory.

Face masks are compulsory in closed spaces, special controls are carried out at borders and airports and travellers are advised to carry out periodic tests.

France

A digital or paper Covid Certificate or negative PCR test from within 72 hours of travel is mandatory for anyone over 12 years of age whether they enter by air, road, land or sea.

There are several exceptions: travel by land for less than 24 hours and within a radius of 30 kilometres of the place of residence; travel by land for professional reasons when urgency or frequency prevents the possibility of a test and road transport professionals are also exempt.

As a general rule, the use of a mask outdoors is not mandatory.

A Covid Passport is required for entry to all culture and leisure activities, bars, restaurants, shopping centres, public transport, long-distance buses, trains, planes, hospitals and nursing homes.

Italy

A Covid Certificate or negative PCR or antigen test from within 48 hours of travel is mandatory and travellers must complete a Passenger Locator form otherwise they will be forced to quarantine for 5 days and undergo a molecular or antigen test at the end of that period.

A Covid Passport or antigen test taken with the previous 48 hours is required for entry to restaurants, cultural or sporting events, museums, exhibitions, cultural centres and all other activities in closed public spaces.

Social distancing is obligatory and face masks must be worn in closed spaces throughout Italy.

Germany

Before boarding flights, all travellers over the age of 12 who enter Germany from Spain, whether their final destination is Germany or they are in transit, must present a negative PCR test from within 72 hours of travel, a negative antigen test from within 48 hours, or a Covid Certificate in German, Spanish, French, English or Italian.

To access public buildings, cinemas, museums, theatres, concert halls, restaurants, bars, sports establishments and public transport passengers must submit a 3G standard (the requirement for a vaccination certificate, cure or test), 2G (the requirement for a certificate of vaccination or cure), or 2G+ (the requirement for a test in addition to having a certificate of vaccination or cure).

This rule is also required at some hotels and visitors are advised to contact the establishments in advance to confirm their entry conditions.

The application of these rules depends on the regulations of each state.

Netherlands

Spain is on yellow alert in the Netherlands, so a Covid Certificate is mandatory for travellers over the age of 12 who arrive in the country by plane, ship, rail or land.

Travellers must also complete a health declaration form and if they develop the slightest Covid symptoms they must self-isolate immediately and request an appointment for a coronavirus test. Their companions must also remain in isolation and maintain social distancing.

Belgium

It is obligatory for travellers arriving in Belgium or in transit to complete a Passenger Locator Form in advance.

Everyone over the age of 12 must submit an EU Covid Digital Certificate, a negative PCR test result from within 72 hours of arrival or an antigen detection test, but not a self-test from within 36 hours prior to arrival, in Dutch, French, German or English.

Spain

British travellers must provide a Covid Certificate on entry to Spain prove that they are fully vaccinated. The ruling does not apply to British people who are resident in Spain.