The Palma Met Office (AEMET) said this morning that November had been one of the wettest on record! Overall it rained an average of 240.7 litres of rain per square metre compared to the usual of just 77 litres.

Escorca takes the umbrella prize with 717 litres of rain per square during November. Accoridng to the Met Office there was rainfall during 21 days in November in Palma, another record.

And it was not just rain. Snow fell on two occasions last month (usually it is just one) and near gale force winds were registered across the island.