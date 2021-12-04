The remains of La Trapa monastery in Andratx are to be declared an asset in the cultural interest. Once this declaration is formally made, the ruins of the monastery, founded by Trappist monks in 1810, will have protection to safeguard its ethnological value.

The monastery is the possession of the environmentalists GOB, who own the 81-hectare Trapa finca. They have provided the Council of Mallorca's heritage department with all the necessary documentation to now process the declaration.

Procedures will take almost two years. There has to be a period for any submissions which interested parties may wish to make, while various reports need to be compiled. The Council's director of heritage, Kika Coll, expects that everything will be completed within twenty months.