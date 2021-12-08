

At least 500 people took part in the Race Against Cancer in Palma on Wednesday morning, which benefits the Spanish Association Against Cancer in the Balearic Islands.

The 8-kilometre race started at 10:00 in Avinguda d'Antoni Maura, next to Parc de la Mar and ended in the city centre.

Open Race trophies were awarded to the first three runners, then the popular 4-kilometre walk around the city circuit, which is designed for people of all ages, kicked off at noon.

"This initiative is important to help highlight the Association and the disease and to remind people that more resources are needed for research, to help those who suffer from cancer and their families and to get the message across that physical exercise is very positive for cancer prevention," said Dr José Reyes, President of the AECC in the Balearic Islands.

Musician and triathlete Bernat Xamena, Palma Mayor, José Hila, and the Minister of the Presidency of the Consell de Mallorca, Javier de Juan, all attended the event, which was supposed to be held last month, but had to be postponed twice due to bad weather.