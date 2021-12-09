According to a report from property website hogaria.net, the Balearics was the most expensive province in Spain for buying a used home in November. The price was 3,365 euros per square metre, whereas for Spain as a whole it was 1,786 euros, 0.4% more than in October and 2.9% higher than in November 2020.

The website says that there is sustained and moderate growth, which is well below inflation, for this type of property.

Following the Balearics, the most expensive provinces were Barcelona (3,150 euros); Gipuzkoa (3,058 euros); Vizcaya or Biscay (3,052 euros); and Madrid (2,945 euros per square metre).