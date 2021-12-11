North Mallorca Lions have been exceptionally busy recently. The cold wet weather has left vulnerable people in great difficulty. Firstly we decided to buy the most needy children a new pair of shoes and a waterproof, windproof jacket. Two Lions went shopping and bought an initial 52 pairs of boots and shoes. We will be buying another lot next week for the children who missed out.

Susan, our President, has been raising awareness of the plight of these families and two Pollensa groups, the Music Makers and ESRA North, donated funds to buy 60 of the new jackets needed. Lions will buy the balance needed so that the local children in need will be warm and dry with new shoes and a new jacket.

Rachel of Simply Pilates highlighted the needs of one family and did a marvellous job of gathering together what they needed to be comfortable and secure in their new home. Joy, Rachel’s mum, has as always been a tower of strength and a big help in collecting baby clothes, new socks and underwear.

On Wednesday, Lions delivered €500 of groceries to the Food Bank in Pollensa to help the users over the festive season. This year, we have been asked to give bottled or canned fruit instead of chocolates as our Christmas gift. We will be buying these in the next week to deliver to Caritas in Puerto Pollensa and the Food Bank in Pollensa so that every vulnerable person will have a treat to open over the festive season.

We are collecting new and nearly new clothes for children up to 18 years of age, so adult sizes as well, to distribute as soon as possible.

As always we are helping victims of Domestic Abuse, and we have been sourcing furniture, furnishings and household items to help three of these families who have recently moved into part-furnished accommodation.

If anyone would like to donate or to help North Mallorca Lions with any of these projects, please contact Susan at susanpollensa@gmail.com