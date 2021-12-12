The owner of a bar in Palma's Plaça Progrés has been given a six-month sentence for showing football matches without paying for the rights.

A court also ordered him to pay a fine of 1,800 euros and compensation of 825 euros to the LFP (LaLiga). The prison sentence was suspended for two years on condition that he doesn't reoffend.

The bar owner admitted in court that he had shown LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Champions League matches without any registration over a period from the end of 2018 to March 2019. A decoder was used to access broadcasts without payment.

The case is one of a number that relate to a National Police operation against the illegal showing of football matches.