After a humid night with temperatures down to 3 degrees and some early morning mist, today will be cloudy with intermittent spells of sunshine and a light northeasterly wind.

In Palma it is currently 8 degrees with some cloud, the sun should be out by late morning with the clouds returning in the afternoon with highs of around 15 degrees. Live feed from Palma -

The centre of the island around Inca and Santa Maria should have some early afternoon sun with temperature reaching the low to mid teens dropping to 8 degrees after sunset. Webcam from Santa Maria -

A cold start of 5 degrees for Soller warming up to 13 degrees around lunchtime with intermittent sunny spells. Live feed form Puerto Soller -

Manacor is mainly cloudy until later in the afternoon with highs of 14 degrees.

Minimum Temperatures

1 Escorca, Lluc

1 Binissalem

2 Campos

2 Palma, Universitat

2 Campos, Salines

3 Sineu

3 Aerop. Palma

3 Petra

3 Sa Pobla

4 Santa María

4 Muro

4 Manacor

5 Calvià

6 Artà

6 Son Bonet, Aerop.

6 Porreres

6 Llucmajor

Forecast for the next few days.

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here.