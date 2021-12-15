Weather today

Weather map for Mallorca Wednesday December 15.

15-12-2021MDB

After a humid night with temperatures down to 3 degrees and some early morning mist, today will be cloudy with intermittent spells of sunshine and a light northeasterly wind.

In Palma it is currently 8 degrees with some cloud, the sun should be out by late morning with the clouds returning in the afternoon with highs of around 15 degrees. Live feed from Palma -

The centre of the island around Inca and Santa Maria should have some early afternoon sun with temperature reaching the low to mid teens dropping to 8 degrees after sunset. Webcam from Santa Maria -

A cold start of 5 degrees for Soller warming up to 13 degrees around lunchtime with intermittent sunny spells. Live feed form Puerto Soller -

Manacor is mainly cloudy until later in the afternoon with highs of 14 degrees.

Minimum Temperatures

  • 1 Escorca, Lluc
  • 1 Binissalem
  • 2 Campos
  • 2 Palma, Universitat
  • 2 Campos, Salines
  • 3 Sineu
  • 3 Aerop. Palma
  • 3 Petra
  • 3 Sa Pobla
  • 4 Santa María
  • 4 Muro
  • 4 Manacor
  • 5 Calvià
  • 6 Artà
  • 6 Son Bonet, Aerop.
  • 6 Porreres
  • 6 Llucmajor

Forecast for the next few days.

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.