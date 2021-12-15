After a humid night with temperatures down to 3 degrees and some early morning mist, today will be cloudy with intermittent spells of sunshine and a light northeasterly wind.
In Palma it is currently 8 degrees with some cloud, the sun should be out by late morning with the clouds returning in the afternoon with highs of around 15 degrees. Live feed from Palma -
The centre of the island around Inca and Santa Maria should have some early afternoon sun with temperature reaching the low to mid teens dropping to 8 degrees after sunset. Webcam from Santa Maria -
A cold start of 5 degrees for Soller warming up to 13 degrees around lunchtime with intermittent sunny spells. Live feed form Puerto Soller -
Manacor is mainly cloudy until later in the afternoon with highs of 14 degrees.
Minimum Temperatures
- 1 Escorca, Lluc
- 1 Binissalem
- 2 Campos
- 2 Palma, Universitat
- 2 Campos, Salines
- 3 Sineu
- 3 Aerop. Palma
- 3 Petra
- 3 Sa Pobla
- 4 Santa María
- 4 Muro
- 4 Manacor
- 5 Calvià
- 6 Artà
- 6 Son Bonet, Aerop.
- 6 Porreres
- 6 Llucmajor
Forecast for the next few days.
You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here.
