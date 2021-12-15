Calvia town hall has scheduled forty sports events for 2022. Designed to boost tourism in the low and mid-season months, the Calvia Sports Institute will be involved with the staging of events ranging from football, rugby, golf, tennis, hockey and triathlon to chess and yoga. It is estimated that these events will generate some 150,000 overnight stays.

The town hall is to spend 850,000 euros on these events, the councillor for sport, Eva Serra, saying that the return on investment will be "fully guaranteed".

In 2022, therefore, Calvia will be hosting grassroots football tournaments with teams from across Europe, the Challenge Paguera Mallorca triathlon, the Magalluf Half Marathon and the Galatzó Trail. Some of the best golfers in Europe will be coming to Santa Ponsa for the Mallorca Golf Open, and Santa Ponsa will also be the location for top tennis players - the Mallorca Championships, the only grass-court tournament in Spain.