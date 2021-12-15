A collision involving several vehicles is generating significant delays on the Llucmajor motorway (Ma-19) this morning. The accident occurred close to the Polígono Son Oms and Pil-larí, about kilometre 11 in the direction of Llucmajor, around 9.00 am.

The collision has not been particularly serious, but has affected five or six vehicles that are still in the road and causing traffic jams. Currently only the right lane can be used until the vehicles are removed.

Likewise, there are also traffic jams on the Inca motorway (Ma-13) due to another collision between vehicles. This has occurred around 8.00 a.m. at Consell, in the direction of Palma.