Speaking in Palma on Wednesday, the president of the CEHAT Spanish confederation of hotel associations, Jorge Marichal, said that despite the vaccination, "things are being done wrong, as we are using the same tools". He reiterated his incomprehension of the travel rule to require British children aged 12 to 16 to have proof of double vaccination for entering Spain. "I don't understand why a 13-year-old Austrian child can enter Spain with an antigen test and not a 13-year-old British child."

Marichal was attending the general assembly of the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation at the Palacio de Congresos. He congratulated Maria Frontera, the federation's president, on her re-election (she was unopposed), highlighting the importance of the Mallorca hotel sector and Frontera's leadership.

Frontera said that the federation will have a crucial role in giving "a resounding yes to Balearic tourism transition".

Looking to the future, she warned against the risks of unplanned responses under the ill-conceived banner of "model change". "You cannot succumb to the demands of partial actors who are unaware and do not gauge the danger of proclaiming a change in model without a thorough study of how, when and to what extent to address it."

Tourism, she stressed, needs to be reformulated in order to be more competitive compared with other destinations and to guarantee the sector's contribution to the prosperity of the region. This requires innovation, quality, specialisation and, above all, circularity. "We will once again show that we are committed to the island and are very proud of being hoteliers."