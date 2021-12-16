A foggy start to the day with some light frost in the mountains of the Tramuntana with temperatures just below zero early this morning. There will be a light northeasterly wind.

It is 8 degrees in Palma with a high expected of aroud 16 degrees by lunchtime, it will be mainly sunny. View the weather live.

Arta will have intermittent cloud and sunshine with temperatures from 7 degrees to 14.

In Pollensa it will be slightly cloudy with highs of 14 degress falling to aroun 8 degrees when the sun goes down.

Live feed over Alcudia bay.

Minimum temperatures for today -

6 Pollença

6 Campos, Salines

6 Son Bonet, Aerop.

6 Llucmajor

6 Son Servera

7 Serra d'Alfàbia

7 Sóller, Puerto

8 Colònia de Sant Pere

8 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

8 Banyalbufar

9 Palma, Portopí

9 Santanyí

10 Portocolom

12 Far de Capdepera

Weather forecast for the next few days.



