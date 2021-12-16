A foggy start to the day with some light frost in the mountains of the Tramuntana with temperatures just below zero early this morning. There will be a light northeasterly wind.
It is 8 degrees in Palma with a high expected of aroud 16 degrees by lunchtime, it will be mainly sunny. View the weather live.
Arta will have intermittent cloud and sunshine with temperatures from 7 degrees to 14.
In Pollensa it will be slightly cloudy with highs of 14 degress falling to aroun 8 degrees when the sun goes down.
Live feed over Alcudia bay.
Minimum temperatures for today -
- 6 Pollença
- 6 Campos, Salines
- 6 Son Bonet, Aerop.
- 6 Llucmajor
- 6 Son Servera
- 7 Serra d'Alfàbia
- 7 Sóller, Puerto
- 8 Colònia de Sant Pere
- 8 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
- 8 Banyalbufar
- 9 Palma, Portopí
- 9 Santanyí
- 10 Portocolom
- 12 Far de Capdepera
