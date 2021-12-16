Weather map for today

Weather map for today

16-12-2021MDB

A foggy start to the day with some light frost in the mountains of the Tramuntana with temperatures just below zero early this morning. There will be a light northeasterly wind.

It is 8 degrees in Palma with a high expected of aroud 16 degrees by lunchtime, it will be mainly sunny. View the weather live.

Arta will have intermittent cloud and sunshine with temperatures from 7 degrees to 14.

In Pollensa it will be slightly cloudy with highs of 14 degress falling to aroun 8 degrees when the sun goes down.

Live feed over Alcudia bay.

Minimum temperatures for today -

  • 6 Pollença
  • 6 Campos, Salines
  • 6 Son Bonet, Aerop.
  • 6 Llucmajor
  • 6 Son Servera
  • 7 Serra d'Alfàbia
  • 7 Sóller, Puerto
  • 8 Colònia de Sant Pere
  • 8 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
  • 8 Banyalbufar
  • 9 Palma, Portopí
  • 9 Santanyí
  • 10 Portocolom
  • 12 Far de Capdepera

Weather forecast for the next few days.

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.