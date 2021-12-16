Down on the Wednesday, the Thursday number of new positive cases of coronavirus is up again - to 750, 53 more than on Wednesday. There are 613 new cases in Mallorca, 73 in Ibiza, 59 in Minorca and five in Formentera.

Of the 697 cases on Wednesday, there were 591 in Mallorca; 66 in Minorca; 38 in Ibiza; and two in Formentera.

The test rate for the 750 cases is 12,23%. The Wednesday test rate was 10.51%. The seven-day test rate is 11.79%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 523.4 to 570.5. In Mallorca this is 591.6, up from 538.4; Minorca 711.0, up from 677.5; Ibiza 393.9, up from 372.8; Formentera 84.0, up from 58.8. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 252.1 to 304.4.

On hospital wards there are 229 Covid patients, an increase of 15 - Mallorca 209 (up 14), Ibiza ten (down two), Minorca ten (up three).

In intensive care, the ICU Covid occupancy rate has risen from 13.2% to 14.3%. There are 41 patients in Mallorca (three more), four in Ibiza (one more) and four in Minorca (no change).

Primary care is now monitoring 8,258 people in the Balearics, an increase of 664. In Mallorca, the number is 6,715, up 578.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 113,571 cases and 1,038 deaths.

Vaccination - 890,804 people have had at least one dose (86.08% of the target population), an increase of 1,827. With the complete course, there are 869,358 people (84.01%), an increase of 2,287.