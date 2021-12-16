Figures from the National Statistics Institute show that the population of the Balearics decreased by 371 over the first half of 2021.

Over the first six months, there was migration of 2,397 to other regions of Spain, while there was immigration of 1,969. Natural population growth accounted for the rest. The Balearics lost more people to regional migration with the exception of Madrid and Catalonia.

As of July 1, the Balearic population was 1,219,404, of which 22% was foreign.

By island, there was a population fall of 695 in Mallorca; 947,309 inhabitants as of July 1. In Formentera, there was a loss of 68 (13,254 population). In Minorca, there was an increase of 159 to 99,269. In Ibiza, there were 233 more people - a population of 159,339.