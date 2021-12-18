Smoking on terraces in Mallorca and the Balearics is banned

Smoking on terraces has been banned since August last year.

18-12-2021Marcelo Sastre

The Balearic High Court has dismissed an appeal by the Spanish tobacco company Altadis against a Balearic government ban on smoking in public spaces that was introduced in August 2020.

As a measure to control the spread of the virus, smoking was prohibited in enclosed spaces and on the terraces of bars and restaurants; this latter measure is still in force. In addition, smoking on the public way was limited.

The high court has turned down the appeal as it was against judicial ratification of health measures. The court has concluded that no company or person affected by these measures can file appeals against ratification by judicial bodies.

Comments

Ryan / Hace about 4 hours

Not much longer until they make themselves dictators... "No one has the right to appeal"....

+-1-

Mark / Hace about 5 hours

Stop the sale of cigarettes full stop. Better for eveything and everyone.

+3-