The Balearic High Court has dismissed an appeal by the Spanish tobacco company Altadis against a Balearic government ban on smoking in public spaces that was introduced in August 2020.

As a measure to control the spread of the virus, smoking was prohibited in enclosed spaces and on the terraces of bars and restaurants; this latter measure is still in force. In addition, smoking on the public way was limited.

The high court has turned down the appeal as it was against judicial ratification of health measures. The court has concluded that no company or person affected by these measures can file appeals against ratification by judicial bodies.