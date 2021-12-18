Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, will hold a virtual Conference of Presidents next week in view of the advance of the sixth wave of the coronavirus, which has put Spain at very serious risk of contagion on the eve of the Christmas holidays.



The meeting is due to be held on Wednesday 22 December, according to government sources.

The Government spokesperson and Minister of Territorial Policy, Isabel Rodríguez, is now contacting the regional presidents to set the date.



The aim of this Conference of Presidents will be to address the situation of the pandemic "and to strengthen co-governance and institutional cooperation", according to the Secretary of State for Communication.



Spain entered today at very high risk of infection, the maximum indicator of the covid traffic light, after increasing the incidence by 38 points (511 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), with a daily record of positive cases reported (33,359) in the midst of the advance of the omicron variant in some territories.



So far, the autonomous communities have dealt with the increase in infections with measures such as the covid passport, which prevents access to certain activities for those not vaccinated, and with 79.6% of the total population vaccinated, the restrictions that marked last Christmas have not been reissued.



For the moment, it has not been revealed what proposal the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will make to the regional presidents in the face of the explosion of new cases.



Today, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, called for vaccination to be speeded up, especially among children and the over-60s, and has called for a culture of care and prevention as the first measure to be followed by the general population.



The holding of this Conference of Presidents, which will be limited exclusively to the health situation, does not alter the government's plans to hold another Conference in La Palma in January, at which the regional leaders and the Government will address more topics for debate.