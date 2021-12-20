Cloudy intervals with some morning mist. Nighttime temperatures are beginning to drop but daytime temperatures are little changed. Maximum temperatures of between 13-17ºC. Wind from the west and southwest generally light.

Palma should have some sun this morning but clouding over as the day goes on, with a high of around 15 degrees. Views from Can Pastilla.

Soller will be cloudly with intermittent sun and 14 degrees dropping to 9 as the sun goes down. Views across Puerto Soller.

A sunny start on the east coast with Santanyi reaching highs of the mid teens. Live feed from Colonia de Sant Pere.

See the forecast for the next few days.



Minimum temperatures for today from the Met office.

-1 Escorca, Son Torrella

0 Campos

0 Escorca, Lluc

1 Campos, Salines

2 Binissalem

2 Palma, Univ.

2 Aerop. Palma

2 Sineu

3 Petra

3 Sa Pobla

3 Santa María

3 Muro

3 Serra d'Alfàbia

3 Manacor

4 Porreres

4 Artà

4 Calvià

4 Pollença

You can view the weather live across the island here.