A misty start to the day with some cloud and intermittent sunshine. Temperatures are similar to yesterday with light easterly/northesterly winds.

Currently 9 degrees and overcast in Palma but there should be some sun at lunchtime with a high of 17 degrees. Live feed from Son Vida.

Soller should be sunny all morning with temperatures of aroun 15 degrees falling to 8 as the sun goes down. Webcam views over Puerto Soller.

The east will remain overcast for most of the the with some sunshine expected around Arta early afternoon with highs of 14 degrees. Views at Portocolom.

Minimum temperatures from the Met office -

2 Escorca, Son Torrella

3 Escorca, Lluc

4 Campos

5 Binissalem

5 Palma, Universitat

6 Sa Pobla

6 Muro

6 Petra

6 Santa María

6 Campos, Salines

7 Sineu

7 Pollença

7 Calvià

7 Artà

7 Manacor

See our map for the forecast over Christmas.



You can view the weather live across the island here.