The Balearic government has extended the application of the Covid passport for bars, cafeterias and restaurants. It will now be a requirement regardless of interior capacity. Until now, and unless an establishment has wished to ask for the passport, it has not been necessary where capacity is below fifty.
This measure was agreed on Thursday at a meeting of the Social Dialogue Table - government, business and union representatives.
Varant / Hace 4 minutes
Peter, I think by now we all understand what the intent of the experimental vaccines was. But the facts are now in and the experiment is a failure pure and simple. No matter how many doses you impose it will only do more harm than good as the risk benefit analysis isn’t even close; the exception being high risk individuals for which the risk benefit analysis works out. For all the rest, it is counterproductive and the worst is they want to force it now on our children which to me is a crime against humanity. Also, based on data from SA nobody has been hospitalised, let alone died of the variant so why should we expect an apocalypse in Europe?
James, I think the problem is that all politicians across the globe are so far down the road that they can’t just step up and say that they got it wrong. For that to happen they need to have balls but they are politicians so you can forget about it as their balls are so far up their body they have become tonsils by now!!!! The good news is that Omicron is forcing an issue and exposing the utter and total mismanagement (global) of this pandemic. And they will run out of hiding spaces and scapegoats sooner rather than later…
Varant / Hace 4 minutes
Peter, I think by now we all understand what the intent of the experimental vaccines was. But the facts are now in and the experiment is a failure pure and simple. No matter how many doses you impose it will only do more harm than good as the risk benefit analysis isn’t even close; the exception being high risk individuals for which the risk benefit analysis works out. For all the rest, it is counterproductive and the worst is they want to force it now on our children which to me is a crime against humanity. Also, based on data from SA nobody has been hospitalised, let alone died of the variant so why should we expect an apocalypse in Europe?
James, I think the problem is that all politicians across the globe are so far down the road that they can’t just step up and say that they got it wrong. For that to happen they need to have balls but they are politicians so you can forget about it as their balls are so far up their body they have become tonsils by now!!!! The good news is that Omicron is forcing an issue and exposing the utter and total mismanagement (global) of this pandemic. And they will run out of hiding spaces and scapegoats sooner rather than later…
James / Hace 9 minutes
This narrative that if you catch covid unvaccinated is some kind of hospital death sentence is so far from the truth. The chance of hospitalisation under 50 if your not obese, eat well and exercise is 0.2%. I caught covid last week I have had really mild Symptoms and took anti viral drugs and good multi vitamins high in Zinc and Vitamin D. I'm 42 play football twice a week and eat well. We should be educating people into a healthier lifestyle and treating symptomatic patients with antivirals and vitamins. To say to people, stay at home on your own until your lips go blue and you can't breath is evil. This is treatable without the vaccine. Please have a listen to Dr Peter Mcoullough he does know what he's talking about.
James / Hace 29 minutes
It truely is the Muppet show or Benny Hill. Not quite sure which one maybe both. This variant was created by the vaccinated it was vaccinated Botswanan people travelling over the boarder into South Africa for work when it was first noticed. We need some real leadership all over the world to stear us out of this recycled BS. Making the same mistakes over and over. I honestly believe politicians are to scared to jump back into normal again. And the the world is stagnated because of it. The sad thing is the longer it takes politicians to find there nutsack the more people lose there livelihoods forever. Its not about the unvaxxed v vaxxed.
Peter / Hace 36 minutes
Rich, the vaccine is given to try and reduce the severity of Covid in people of all ages regardless of the variant, it is also given to try and reduce hospital admissions which will be high as this variant is highly contagious therefore there will still be a lot of people that will get ill enough for hospital treatment. Not too difficult to understand really. You are also less likely to be a super spreader if you have had a vaccine. Simples.
Varant / Hace 38 minutes
Rich, good question and I haven’t seen a date. I presume they would need court backing again but not sure. The outdoor muzzle requirement on the other hand is apparently from tomorrow (THU) night.
Rich / Hace 44 minutes
When does this new edict come into effect?
Rich / Hace about 1 hour
So you have to prove you've had 2 doses of a trial vaccine which has little efficacy as regards omicron? You do realize that with each restriction the infection rate if it does not fall, will not enable you to the the unvaccinated. It's appearing that omicron peaks in a short time.
Varant / Hace about 1 hour
They are running out of ideas clearly as their is nothing left in their playbook. Data from Denmark shows that 91% of the Omicron new cases are amongst the vaccinated and this is becoming evident as every day passes to the point that even a UK official government report has confirmed ( it was well buried in page 24) that vaccinated individuals actually are more exposed to infections of the variant and infections in general as a result of the impact of the experimental vaccines on the natural immune system. Yet, our great leaders decide to roll out the COVID pass across the board. It clearly worked like a charm since it’s introduction a few weeks ago as can be evidenced by the numbers so why not carry on with the comedy? But that is not all; just for extra caution we now need to be muzzled again outside because that also makes perfect scientific sense. What a muppet show!