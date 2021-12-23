The Thursday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 1,076 new positive cases of coronavirus, 86 fewer than on Wednesday. There are 880 cases in Mallorca, 102 in Ibiza, 87 in Minorca and seven in Formentera.

The test rate for the 1,076 cases is 13.66%. For the 1,162 cases on Wednesday it was 12.98%. The seven-day positivity test rate is 12.57%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 719.7 to 795.6. The incidence in Mallorca is 802.4, up from 734.4; in Minorca 877.2, up from 765.4; in Ibiza 749.5, up from 648.8; in Formentera 210.0, up from 134.4. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics has risen from 348.0 to 382.0.

The number of Covid patients on wards has decreased by 19 to a total of 232 - Mallorca 208 (down 15), Ibiza 13 (down two) and Minorca eleven (down two). There have been decreases for three consecutive days. In intensive care, however, the Covid occupancy rate is up from 15.84% to 16.13% - Mallorca 47 (one more), Ibiza and Minorca both four and no change.

Primary care is now monitoring 11,931 people in the Balearics, an increase of 778 since Wednesday. In Mallorca - 9,669, an increase of 610.

The ministry has confirmed four new deaths - the total since the start of the pandemic is 1,050. The total number of cases is 119,527.

Vaccination - 946,815 people have had at least one dose (84.61% of the target population), an increase of 2,840. With the complete course, 918,916 people (82.11%), an increase of 2.171.