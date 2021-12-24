It was a question of masking up for Christmas in Mallorca again this morning as face masks became compulsory outdoors. The move, ordered by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, comes as the number of cases continue to rise.

Until today face masks only had to be worn inside shops, offices and workplaces. The Balearic government has also said that the Covid passport must be shown in all bars, restaurants, cafes, gyms and cinemas whatever their capacity.