It was a question of masking up for Christmas in Mallorca again this morning as face masks became compulsory outdoors. The move, ordered by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, comes as the number of cases continue to rise.
Until today face masks only had to be worn inside shops, offices and workplaces. The Balearic government has also said that the Covid passport must be shown in all bars, restaurants, cafes, gyms and cinemas whatever their capacity.
Rich / Hace 1 minute
Is it moral for these people to profit from a deadly pandemic? Morality does not exist when desperation evolves into hysteria. This is the most disgusting outcome of covid.
Rich / Hace 1 minute
Rich / Hace 14 minutes
Yes, happy xmas everyone! Both vaxxed and unvaxxed, we are all individuals. I shall not be out this xmas as I'm banned from being so, but it's my choice, at least I still have a choice. You won't get infected by me...and I won't get infected by you, vaxxed or not.
Varant / Hace 27 minutes
Merry Christmas everyone. Have a fabulous time and enjoy these moments with your loved ones.
James / Hace 35 minutes
@Mark, give it a rest mate! It's Christmas. I bet its fun round your table at Christmas:) Can we not have some positivity? Whatever way you slice it, it's better than Delta and hopefully means you won't need a shot every 3 months. Unless that's what gets you going?
Mark / Hace about 1 hour
Rich, yes, that is what the virologists hope too. As that means with a mix vaccination and spreading of this omicron virus means we all really start building herd immunity. But I am sure you know a much better version, approved by Donald Trump.
Peter / Hace about 2 hours
Rich, yes that's as maybe but it will be this variant i.e. the mild one, won't stop you getting the next or previous versions vaccines or not.
Rich / Hace about 2 hours
It appears to me that within the next 70 days the entire population of the world will have been infected with omicron, assuming the transmission figures we've been given are correct.
Rich / Hace about 2 hours
Mark, When I go out I also take precautions against it's possible 'candiru' ability.
Mark / Hace about 3 hours
When I go out, I just put a track suit and sneakers on and all is good.