A sunny morning for most of the island with the clouds rolling in around lunchtime.

Temperatures at night are little changed but daytime temperatures are a little higher than yesterday. Wind from the west and southwest with some strong gusts of up to 60kph in the northwest.

Palma should be sunny for most of the day with an expected high of 20 degrees. Live feed from Son Vida.

It's 13 degrees in Soller with intermittent cloud and a high of 17, view across Puerto Soller.

Manacor had a misty start but should be sunny for all day with temperatures between 15 and 21 degrees. Webcam live at Algaida.

Minimum temperatures for today from the Met office.

8 Serra d'Alfàbia

8 Escorca, Lluc

8 Escorca, Son Torrella

9 Pollença

9 Campos

9 Palma, Universitat

10 Port de Pollença

10 Petra

10 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca

11 Binissalem

11 Muro

11 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto

11 Calvià

You can view this lovely winter's day live across the island here.