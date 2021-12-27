Without specifying what these might be, Balearic health minister Patricia Gómez said on Monday that the government will be considering further measures to prevent the spread of Covid on New Year's Eve.

To this end, the government is holding talks with representatives of the nightlife sector and police forces. The minister added that images of people on a club dance floor without masks were "regrettable and intolerable". "After two years, I would have thought that most people would have known how to protect themselves. But we have a false sense of security because of vaccines."

At a press conference with Gómez, the spokesman for the regional committee for infectious diseases, Javier Arranz, highlighted the role that vaccines are playing. On January 25 this year, there were some 10,000 active cases, with people on hospital wards having accounted for 4.4% of the total and in intensive care for 1.1%. At present, 1.5% are on wards and 0.4% are in ICU. This decrease is due to the vaccine and to the fact that the Omicron variant appears to be milder. However, he warned that the more cases there are, the more people will need hospitalisation.

Arranz pointed to the fact that the highest incidence is among the 20 to 29 age group, which is also the one where the spread is accelerating the most. With New Year's Eve approaching, he called on young people to celebrate in a safe way.