The Cursach Group has decided to cancel the parties it had scheduled for its BCM and Tito's clubs in Magalluf on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Miguel Pérez-Marsá, the company's CEO and also president of the ABONE nightlife employers association, communicated this decision personally to the tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, on Monday. He said: "We do not want to harm nightlife and we prefer to cancel events due to the situation, despite the fact that we are very strict regarding the Covid passport."

The decision has been influenced by a video taken in BCM on Christmas Day, which shows people without masks and not respecting social distancing. It has been shared widely on social media, and the government was well aware of it.

Pérez-Marsá adds that "it is very difficult to enforce mask-wearing because people are drinking and to ensure that they maintain a safe distance while dancing". "We will be refunding the cost of the 2,500 tickets that we had already sold for New Year's Eve. Even if it costs us money, we will not open on these days of maximum attendance."

Earlier on Monday, the government warned that it would close the nightlife sector if Covid regulations were not complied with.