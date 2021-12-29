The Public Health Commission, in which the Autonomous Communities and the Ministry of Health are represented, has today "unanimously" agreed to reduce the quarantine of all COVID-19 positives to seven days, compared to the ten days currently set.

According to health sources non-vaccinated people who have been close contacts of a positive person will also see their isolation period reduced to seven days, compared to the current ten days.

The regulation already established that those vaccinated who were close contacts did not have to quarantine.

And, Spain’s prime minister has ruled out any immediate national restrictions in response to the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said official data shows that even though omicron spreads more quickly, it has generally caused milder symptoms and therefore put less pressure on Spain’s hospitals than previous strains. He also cited the country’s high vaccination rate of over 80%.

“It’s clear that we are in a situation radically different," Sánchez told reporters during his year-end press conference. “We are better and more prepared to confront the omicron variant.”