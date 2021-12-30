A slightly colder start this morning with some mist in the east.
Generally it will be a sunny day across with the island with intermittent light cloud or clear skies.
Daytime temperatures will be similar to yesterday, with a light westerly wind, if any at all. Live feed from Palma.
Forecasted temperatures for today (c) -
Lluc 7 - 18
Palma 10 - 22
Pobla, Sa 7 - 22
Felanitx 10 - 20
Minimum temperatures this morning from the Met office-
- 4 Escorca
- 4 Lluc
- 4 Palma Univ
- 5 Campos
- 6 Muro
- 6 Binissalem
- 6 Sa Pobla
- 6 Campos, Salines
- 7 Pollença
- 7 Calvià
- 7 PalmaAirport
- 7 P.Pollença
- 7 Petra
- 8 Porreres
- 8 Andratx
- 8 Sineu
- 8 S.Servera
- 8 Artà
- 10 Manacor
- 10 P.Sóller
Weather forecast for the next few days:
