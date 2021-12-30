A slightly colder start this morning with some mist in the east.

Generally it will be a sunny day across with the island with intermittent light cloud or clear skies.

Daytime temperatures will be similar to yesterday, with a light westerly wind, if any at all. Live feed from Palma.



Forecasted temperatures for today (c) -

Lluc 7 - 18

Palma 10 - 22

Pobla, Sa 7 - 22

Felanitx 10 - 20

Minimum temperatures this morning from the Met office-

4 Escorca

4 Lluc

4 Palma Univ

5 Campos

6 Muro

6 Binissalem

6 Sa Pobla

6 Campos, Salines

7 Pollença

7 Calvià

7 PalmaAirport

7 P.Pollença

7 Petra

8 Porreres

8 Andratx

8 Sineu

8 S.Servera

8 Artà

10 Manacor

10 P.Sóller

Weather forecast for the next few days:



Webcam views from Es Camp de Mar: