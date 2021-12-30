Weather map for today

30-12-2021MDB

A slightly colder start this morning with some mist in the east.

Generally it will be a sunny day across with the island with intermittent light cloud or clear skies.

Daytime temperatures will be similar to yesterday, with a light westerly wind, if any at all. Live feed from Palma.

Forecasted temperatures for today (c) -

  • Lluc 7 - 18

  • Palma 10 - 22

  • Pobla, Sa 7 - 22

  • Felanitx 10 - 20

Minimum temperatures this morning from the Met office-

  • 4 Escorca
  • 4 Lluc
  • 4 Palma Univ
  • 5 Campos
  • 6 Muro
  • 6 Binissalem
  • 6 Sa Pobla
  • 6 Campos, Salines
  • 7 Pollença
  • 7 Calvià
  • 7 PalmaAirport
  • 7 P.Pollença
  • 7 Petra
  • 8 Porreres
  • 8 Andratx
  • 8 Sineu
  • 8 S.Servera
  • 8 Artà
  • 10 Manacor
  • 10 P.Sóller

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Webcam views from Es Camp de Mar:

You can keep up to date with the weather across the island here.

