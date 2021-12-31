The antigen tests for self-diagnosis of coronavirus are available again in the pharmacies of the Balearic Islands. The Cooperative of Pharmacies received yesterday more than 20,000 tests that during yesterday and today will be distributed equally among the pharmacies of the Islands.

The arrival of the Christmas holidays and the explosion of infections led to an avalanche of demand for antigen tests, and most pharmacies sold out.

These tests are self-diagnostic, so they must be carried out at home. However, one measure that the Health Department is considering is that these tests can be performed in the pharmacies themselves. This would help to alleviate the pressure on Primary Care, which is responsible for carrying out diagnostic tests on possible positives and close contacts.