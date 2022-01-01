It was more a question of Silent Night in Palma´s Plaza Cort than New year celebrations. Dozens of people gathered in the main city square infront of the town hall to ring in the New Year....but it all went silent at midnight and a right ding dong has erupted.
Revellers said that the midnight bells from the main city hall clock didn´t ring meanwhile the council said that they did ring but they were quieter than usual!!
The whole episode meant that some people didn´t even finish their lucky grapes because the bells failed to chime!
Dr David / Hace 29 minutes
Roger...do you really believe your that only the unvaccinated are getting omicron? I understand you are angry about the situation, I think everyone is no matter what dice you are on. But insinuating that only unvaccinated people are getting, spreading and the only ones ENJOYING LIFE WITH OTHERS is ignorance on display. I do hope you enjoyed however you CHOSE to celebrate. Choosing is a blessing in every regard. Happy 2022 and I hope your year is better than last.
Roger / Hace about 1 hour
What a story about nothing...most people with real civic responsibility were not out and about and were having equally enjoyable new year celebrations in their own safe way with their families or friends or whoever.....there is little sympathy for those who attended external events in the current situation - how sad you couldn't hear the bells - I'm sure you'll get over your disappointment very quickly....getting Covid might take you longer to get over and if you are one of those unvaccinated selfish idiots then you have even less sympathy.