It was more a question of Silent Night in Palma´s Plaza Cort than New year celebrations. Dozens of people gathered in the main city square infront of the town hall to ring in the New Year....but it all went silent at midnight and a right ding dong has erupted.

Revellers said that the midnight bells from the main city hall clock didn´t ring meanwhile the council said that they did ring but they were quieter than usual!!

The whole episode meant that some people didn´t even finish their lucky grapes because the bells failed to chime!