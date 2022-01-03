According to a property valuation report published on Monday, the average price of new homes in the Balearics increased 4.1% in 2021. This was the highest increase at a regional level and above the national average of 3%. After the Balearics were Madrid and Catalonia on 3%.
Based on valuation of more than 33,000 properties from almost 2,000 developments, the average price at a national level was 2,551 euros per square metre.
As well as a 3% increase for the whole of 2021, the average price in the second half - at national level - was up by 2.8%.
For the second half of 2021, the highest price increases were in the Balearics (3.4%), Madrid (3.3%) and Catalonia (2.8%).
In December, the capital with the highest price per square metre was Barcelona (4,630 euros), followed by Madrid (3,802) and San Sebastián (3,757). The lowest was in Cáceres, Extremadura (1,222 euros).
Currently there are no comments.