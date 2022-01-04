The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates a new record high number of daily positive cases of coronavirus - 3,607.

These are 2,536 more than on Monday, the dramatic increase partly explained by the fact that daily numbers had been comparatively low over the weekend because of less testing. It had been forecast last week that the daily number would climb as it has, while the Tuesday number was fairly predictable, given the level of testing at the weekend.

In Mallorca there are 2,687 cases; Minorca 419, Ibiza 352 and Formentera 14. (There appear to be some cases not as yet confirmed by island.) By way of comparison, and to highlight the difference because of testing, the Monday figures were Mallorca 1,040, Ibiza 19, Minorca eleven and Formentera one.

The test rate for the 3,607 cases is 24.05%, which is below Monday's 25.81% for 1,071 cases.

In hospitals, the numbers of patients are increasing. For Covid patients on wards, there was an increase of 37 between Friday and Monday. There is now a further increase of 12 - Mallorca 246 (plus four), Ibiza 30 (plus five), Minorca eight (plus three).

The intensive care Covid occupancy rate has climbed to 19.93%, two more patients and a total of 68 - Mallorca 59 (plus two), Ibiza five, Minorca four.

The primary care number for the Balearics has increased by 4,659 to 28,921 (Mallorca by 3,952 to 23,505). The actual monitoring, as reported last week, no longer involves phone follow-ups for asymptomatic and mild cases.

Total cases since the start of the pandemic are 140,068. The ministry has reported no deaths since Thursday last week. The total is 1,068.

Vaccination - With at least one dose there are 957,352 people, 85.55% of the target population and 1,317 more than on Monday. With the complete course there are 924,660, 82.63% and an increase of 990.