AENA will carry out during this winter and spring various works focused on turning Palma's Son Sant Joan into a sustainable airport with a total investment of five million euros.

AENA has elaborated a sustainability strategy in Palma focused on the fight against climate change, improvement of sustainability and energy efficiency. The proposed works are as follows:

1. Energy efficient air-conditioning of the terminal building

Renewal of the equipment and air conditioning of part of the terminal building with the installation of new equipment that will increase energy efficiency. The planned investment amounts to 1.6 million and all works will be completed before the end of 2022. The challenge is the generation of sustainable air conditioning energy through geothermal energy at Palma Airport.

2. New charging systems for electric vehicles

Son Sant Joan is AENA's main tourist airport and the demand for more electric vehicle charging points is growing progressively, both among private individuals and in the island's entire rent-a-car network.

The airport has 13 charging points and the objective of AENA-Palma is to have 182 more operational before the end of the year, to cover the demand of electric cars for rent a car and private individuals in Mallorca. Credit: AENA

This includes the new power supply system for the new 182 electric vehicle recharging points and the renovation of the 13 existing ones to adapt them to sustainable criteria. The investment will amount to 1.1 million euros.

3. LED beaconing on the aircraft apron

The new LED lighting on the aircraft parking apron is intended to improve energy efficiency and reduce current electricity consumption. The planned investment is 1.1 million euros and will be executed before the start of the next summer season. This new beaconing will reduce by a high percentage the energy consumption and carbon emissions at the airport derived from electricity consumption.

4. Improved apron lighting

Together with the previous action, AENA is going to carry out during these winter months a series of actions to improve the lighting on the aircraft parking apron throughout the airport in order to reduce energy consumption and be more sustainable. The investment will be around half a million euros. In addition to this action, in the medium term, the agency plans to replace two generators with hydrogen fuel cells.

5. New air quality control system

The supply and installation of a new air quality control and measurement system will involve an investment of around 300,000 euros and will implement all the CO2 control services, especially in a situation marked by the pandemic in the last two years. The aim is to implement air quality throughout the terminal building for passengers, workers and airport operators. This will put the airport at the forefront of this important indicator compared to other European airports.