Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed this afternoon that pre-departure travel Covid tests to enter England from overseas including Mallorca will be scrapped from 04:00 on Friday. This is only for people who can prove that they are fully vaccinated.

He also says he is lifting the requirement to self-isolate on arrival in England until receiving a negative PCR test result.

Instead people can take a lateral flow test on day two - and if it's positive a further PCR test will be needed to identify any new variants, plus isolation as normal.