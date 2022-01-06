The University of the Balearic Islands is offering a new project management course for the nautical industry that focuses in particular on repair. With the collaboration of the Astilleros Mallorca shipyard, the course is based on the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK), a guide developed by the US Project Management Institute.

The course will run from January 24 to March 9 and will accredit training in project management of more than 35 hours. Classes will be at the university - two weekly three-hour sessions on Monday and Wednesday afternoons. The price of the course is 800 euros, although there is a discount for companies that register participants in advance.

It will be directed by Professor Antonia Mas, director of specialist university courses in project management. One of the course speakers will be Paul Grunig, head of the production area at Astilleros Mallorca and a master in project management.

The training is not only for people who already work as or who want to work as project managers in the nautical sector, but is also for those in related activities, e.g. suppliers and crew members, who want to know about project management.