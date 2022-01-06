The Three Kings El Niño Lottery draw on Thursday brought joy to holders of ticket 44469 in Mallorca. This wasn't the jackpot first prize number but it was the second prize. Worth 750,000 euros for the series, the ticket was sold at four lottery offices in Mallorca - in Arenal, Llucmajor, Palma and Palmanova - as well as at offices in Alaior, Mahon and Sant Lluís in Minorca and Sant Antoni in Ibiza.

The ticket was widely sold across the country, but the first prize ticket for two million euros - 41665 - was sold entirely in Logroño, La Rioja.

In Sant Antoni, Andrés Navarro of Loterias Navarro expressed his joy at having sold up to ten tenths of the second prize. In the past, he has sold fifth prizes for the Christmas Lottery and first prizes for regular National Lottery draws.

In Palmanova, the ticket was bought from a machine. The owner therefore doesn't know who the buyer was, but was nevertheless happy at having sold an important prize.