Distributor associations in the Balearics have expressed their concern to the regional government about the level of sick leave. They are calling for measures to prevent a lack of personnel from affecting the proper functioning of the distribution system to supermarkets and others.

They say that the number of workers off sick represents a "huge administrative problem", given the difficulties these workers encounter in obtaining their discharge because of the pressures on the primary care system.

The associations reckon that one out of every seven workers who is on sick leave could go back to work immediately. They don't as they are unable to get medical authorisation.

For Covid, they therefore want automatic discharge after seven days, provided that workers are well and without symptoms. They are also requesting a shortening of quarantines to the least number of days possible and in line with the situation in education.