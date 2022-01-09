Local police in Alcudia, Mallorca

A moped without number plates.

09-01-2022Policia Local d'Alcudia

Acting on various calls on Saturday morning from members of the public about a motorcyclist who was riding in a reckless manner and in the wrong direction, Alcudia police intercepted him and found him to be more than three times over the alcohol limit.

The motorcyclist had no licence for any type of vehicle. He was charged with crimes against road safety.

Also on Saturday morning, the police took away a moped without number plates. The owner is being investigated for riding a moped without a permit.

