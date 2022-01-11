Cloudy or overcast sky, with a chance of occasional light showers. Live feed from Can Pastilla.
Temperatures are in descent reaching between 9 and 11C at the end of the day. Webcam views of Playa de Muro.
The southwest is expected to be the warmest area with a high of around 14C. Webcam feed at Cala Ratjada.
Wind from the northeast with gusts of 40-50km/h, decreasing in the afternoon or evening to light or calm.
Forecasted temperatures for today (C) -
Felanitx 7 - 14
Lluc 1 - 9
Palma 4 - 13
Sa Pobla 4 - 14
Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the met office:
- 1 Campos
- 2 Serra d'Alfàbia
- 3 Escorca, Son Torrella
- 3 Campos, Salines
- 5 Palma, Universitat
- 5 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca
- 6 Sineu
- 6 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto
- 6 Escorca, Lluc
- 6 Santa María
- 7 Porreres
- 7 Santanyí
Weather forecast for the next few days:
