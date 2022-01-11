Cloudy or overcast sky, with a chance of occasional light showers. Live feed from Can Pastilla.



Temperatures are in descent reaching between 9 and 11C at the end of the day. Webcam views of Playa de Muro.

The southwest is expected to be the warmest area with a high of around 14C. Webcam feed at Cala Ratjada.

Wind from the northeast with gusts of 40-50km/h, decreasing in the afternoon or evening to light or calm.

Forecasted temperatures for today (C) -

Felanitx 7 - 14

Lluc 1 - 9

Palma 4 - 13

Sa Pobla 4 - 14

Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the met office:

1 Campos

2 Serra d'Alfàbia

3 Escorca, Son Torrella

3 Campos, Salines

5 Palma, Universitat

5 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca

6 Sineu

6 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto

6 Escorca, Lluc

6 Santa María

7 Porreres

7 Santanyí

Weather forecast for the next few days:

