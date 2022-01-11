Weather map for today

11-01-2022MDB

Cloudy or overcast sky, with a chance of occasional light showers. Live feed from Can Pastilla.

Temperatures are in descent reaching between 9 and 11C at the end of the day. Webcam views of Playa de Muro.

The southwest is expected to be the warmest area with a high of around 14C. Webcam feed at Cala Ratjada.

Wind from the northeast with gusts of 40-50km/h, decreasing in the afternoon or evening to light or calm.

Forecasted temperatures for today (C) -

  • Felanitx 7 - 14

  • Lluc 1 - 9

  • Palma 4 - 13

  • Sa Pobla 4 - 14

Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the met office:

  • 1 Campos
  • 2 Serra d'Alfàbia
  • 3 Escorca, Son Torrella
  • 3 Campos, Salines
  • 5 Palma, Universitat
  • 5 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca
  • 6 Sineu
  • 6 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto
  • 6 Escorca, Lluc
  • 6 Santa María
  • 7 Porreres
  • 7 Santanyí

Weather forecast for the next few days:

