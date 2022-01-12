On Tuesday afternoon a group of anti-vaccine activists set up an improvised bar with drinks and snacks "for the unvaccinated" on the beach promenade of Can Pere Antoni, in Palma. The table was dominated by an image of Novak Djokovic.

"Bar for the unvaccinated", "No COVID passport required", "No discrimination" or "Open to all" were some of the slogans that could be read at this beach bar, which at some points in the afternoon attracted around fifteen people.

While some of the citizens strolling around the area could not believe their eyes, others decided to stop for a drink with their fellow naysayers.

There was no lack of music either, with a loudspeaker next to the table.

The day seems to have ended without sanctions for the organisers, as in the early hours of the night, with the 'bar' already packed up, the Local Police of Palma had no record of the event.