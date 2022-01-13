A mainly sunny day with intermittent cloud. Small chance of some light showers in the north. Live feed from Es Camp de Mar.

Temperatures are little changed with an average of 12C across the island. Views from Santa Maria.

There is a possibility of some weak frost. Wind from the north and northeast.

Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

Felanitx 7 - 14

Lluc 1 - 11

Palma 2 - 14

Sa Pobla 4 - 14

Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the met office:

-1 Campos

0 Palma, University

0 Campos, Salines

0 Airport. Palma de Mallorca

0 Santa María

1 Binissalem

1 Serra d'Alfàbia

2 Sa Pobla

2 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto

3 Escorca, Son Torrella

3 Sineu

3 Petra

3 Manacor

Weather forecast for the next few days:

