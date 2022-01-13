The industrial action of the workers of Mallorca railway (SFM) resumes today with stoppages early in the day and in the afternoon.

According to the schedule released last week by the Works Committee, there will be partial stoppages between 07.05 and 07.25 hours, between 08.05 and 08.25 hours and between 09.05 and 09.25 hours.

In addition, this afternoon there will also be stoppages from 17:05 to 17:25, from 18:05 to 18:25 and from 19:05 to 19:25.

The action will continue on Sunday from 00.00 to 05.00 hours and from 10.30 to 11.30 hours and from 17.00 to 18.00 hours.

Last Monday, after resuming the stoppages, the Minister of Mobility and Housing, Josep Marí, asked "once again" to suspend the SFM strike "because of the serious damage it causes to users".

Asked about this issue at a press conference, Marí considered that the Government could reacha greements to increase the staff in the company, despite the fact that workers are demanding "a very important figure".