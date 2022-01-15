The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) reports that Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Castile and Leon, Castile-La Mancha, Catalonia, Navarre, the Basque Country, La Rioja and Valencia will be under a yellow warning for low temperatures.

Live feed from Es Camp de Mar:

Frosts of some intensity will be recorded in much of the northern interior, centre and southeast of the peninsula as well as in the Balearic Islands.

The forecast for the Balearic Islands is for cloudy intervals which will tend to a predominance of partly cloudy skies in the morning.

View from Port of Soller:

Temperatures with little change or decreasing at night; local frosts in Ibiza and Mallorca; light wind from the west or calm.

Minimum temperatures (ºC) from the met office:

2 Pollença

2 Llucmajor

3 Andratx

3 P.Pollença

3 Santanyí

5 Portocolom

5 P.Palma

6 P.Sóller

6 C St Pere

7 Llucmajor, Cap B.

7 Banyalbufar

9 Capdepera

Weather forecast for the next few days: