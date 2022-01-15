The Saturday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 3,724 new positive cases of coronavirus, 230 more than on Friday. By island - Mallorca 2,891, Ibiza 451, Minorca 238, Formentera 27, with others unassigned. The 3,494 cases on Friday were Mallorca 2,558, Ibiza 505, Minorca 218, Formentera 32.

From January 11 to 14, daily case numbers were down on consecutive days from 4,659 on Tuesday to 3,494 on Friday.

The test rate for the 3,724 cases is 33.51%. It was 31.86% on Friday. The seven-day positivity test rate is 34.86%, down slightly from Friday's 35.42.

On hospital wards, there are 317 Covid patients, an increase of one - Mallorca 263, Ibiza 42, Minorca 12 (+1). The ICU Covid occupancy rate has risen to 25.51%, two more patients - Mallorca 76 (+1), Ibiza six (+1), Minorca four.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 57,415 people, a further 2,019; in Mallorca 45,540, an increase of 1,471.

The ministry reports three more deaths. The total is 1,088. There have been 177,759 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccination - 972,037 people with at least one dose, 86.86% of the target population and an increase of 1,404. There are 933,044 people with the complete course, 83.38% and an increase of 503.