A 92-year-old woman died on Sunday after a gas stove exploded at her home in Felanitx.

Emergency services were called to the property on the C. Mar at around 1.45pm. They found the woman unconscious and with burns to fifty per cent of her body. She had suffered smoke inhalation, and attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

The house has been sealed off as there was a good deal of structural damage. Town hall technicians will be carrying out an inspection of the structure.