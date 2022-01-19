Mallorca has spent another cold night with yellow level weather warning for low temperatures, which registered -5.2 degrees in Son Torrella (Escorca) and -1.3 ºC in Palma, according to data from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The warning has been active since early morning until the early hours of the day for the south of Mallorca - an area that includes municipalities such as Palma, Andratx and Calvia or Llucmajor - and the interior of the island. Mallorca has already seen several nights with very low temperatures.

On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, eleven stations (one of them in Ibiza) have recorded sub-zero records. The thermometers have reached -5.2 ºC at the station of Son Torrella, in Escorca, at 7.10 am. The next lowest temperature was -3.3 ºC in Lluc, at 06.40 am.

Buenos dias!! Hoy también ha helado y algo mas que ayer, pena que no he podido grabar porque he entrado a trabajar cuando aun no había luz. Pero os dejo estas imágenes de la playa de Canyamel, Mallorca. A estas horas 2 grados.

Other areas with low temperatures were:

-2.9 ºC in Can Sion (Campos) at 07.40 am

-2.5 ºC in Binissalem at 06.50 am

-2.5ºC in Ses Salines de Campos at 06.00 am

In the capital, the lowest temperature has been recorded by the station of the university at 06.30 am, with -1.3 ºC.

In Petra -1.2 ºC has been recorded, and at Palma airport, as well as in Sant Joan de Labritja (Ibiza), -0.8ºC.

In Santa Maria del Camí and Sineu have reached -0.7 ºC, and in Manacor and S'Albufera de Muro, 0.0 ºC.

This morning freezing temperatures were recorded in Ibiza.

Aquest matí s'han tornat a veure gelades a les Pitiüses:



-1 St Joan

2 St Antoni

2 Eivissa

3 Formentera

3 Aeroport Eivissa@AEMET_Baleares pic.twitter.com/IwENaneQU7 — TEF (@TEFTV) January 19, 2022

Meanwhile, the maximums in the Balearic Islands were 11.1 ºC in Capdepera, 9.8 ºC in La Mola de Mahón, and 8.4 ºC in Banyalbufar.