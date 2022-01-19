Electric scooter riders have been ordered off the pavement and from pedestranised zones in tough new traffic laws which come into force in March, the Spanish government announced this morning.

Bike riders will also have to wear a safety helmet at all times. Electric scooters been in the spotlight after a string of serious accidents across Mallorca. Using your mobile telephone while driving (without a hands free device) will be punished with a heavy fine.

Throwing an object from a moving car window can cost you a 500 euro spot fine. You will lose four points on your licence if you do not properly use the safety belt.