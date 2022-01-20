Cloudy intervals, with low probability of some weak and occasional showers. Live feed from Alaro.

Night temperatures on the rise, with a small chance of some weak frost. Webcam view of Puerto Soller.

Daytime in slight decline with a high of around 14C.

Light northerly wind.

Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC) -

Felanitx 6 - 14

Lluc -0 - 11

Palma 2 - 14

Sa Pobla 2 - 13

Weather forecast for the next few days:

