Cloudy intervals, with low probability of some weak and occasional showers. Live feed from Alaro.
Night temperatures on the rise, with a small chance of some weak frost. Webcam view of Puerto Soller.
Daytime in slight decline with a high of around 14C.
Light northerly wind.
Forecasted temperatures for today (ºC)
Felanitx 6 - 14
Lluc -0 - 11
Palma 2 - 14
Sa Pobla 2 - 13
Weather forecast for the next few days:
