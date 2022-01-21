The third eMallorca Experience Week was presented at the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid on Thursday. Joan Gibert, the director of Eco Global Services & Events, who organise the event, said that "it reinforces commitment to promote change towards a sustainable, efficient and circular society, highlighting the projects, products and services for Mallorca's sustainability and with the support of the main regional institutions".

At the presentation, attended by the president of the Council of Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, and representatives of participating town halls, Gibert explained that this will be a carbon-neutral event characterised by sustainability during the first week of June. The focus will be on the efficient use of clean energy, zero-emission mobility and the circular economy locally, nationally and internationally.

Activities will include the eChallenge, the eForum and the eShowRoom. The first of these is the challenge of sustainable mobility on the island, while the second comprises three days of debate about sustainable energy. The third will be a fair open to the public, where exhibitors from various sectors will present their projects, products and services.

This year's event will also include the third EcoRallye Mallorca and a project for posidonia sea grass repopulation in Alcudia.