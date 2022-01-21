A British expat has caused an outcry with his Blog post; I Hate Spain - Why I Hate Living in Spain and I´m Leaving.
You can read the controversial post at the following link https://www.spainmadesimple.com/moving-to-spain/i-hate-spain/
A British expat has caused an outcry with his Blog post; I Hate Spain - Why I Hate Living in Spain and I´m Leaving.
You can read the controversial post at the following link https://www.spainmadesimple.com/moving-to-spain/i-hate-spain/
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.
Fred / Hace about 1 hour
To be honest a lot if what he says is true. I would add that it is also a police state and they are everywhere and pick on ex pats and tourists. Where thid guy is deluded is giving an estate agent 8k Why? You only give deposits to lawyers in a client account. Totally his fault.